ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis University is looking for people who want to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Phase 1 trial will involve the Gritstone vaccine candidate, which is a second-generation vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The vaccine has the potential for both prolonged protection and potency against Spike mutants, according to the company.

“Gritstone’s vaccine may provide more comprehensive viral protection by inducing a better combination of T cell responses and neutralizing antibodies as compared to the currently available vaccines,” said Daniel Hoft, M.D., Ph.D., director of Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development and Division of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology, National Vaccine Advisory Committee member, and protocol chair and lead principal investigator of Gritstone’s COVID study. “It is important that we move forward with developing these next generation vaccines because we do not yet know whether the existing vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorization will provide long-term immunity or prevent transmission. Improved vaccines that can accomplish these additional benefits may be needed to continue mitigating the ongoing pandemic.”

To learn more about participating in the research click here and complete the questionnaire. Those interested can also call 314-977-6333 or 1-866-410-6333.