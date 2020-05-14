ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Standardized testing scores from the ACT or SAT will not be required for admission to Saint Louis University for the 2021-2022 academic year.
SLU said with many testing dates being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will make those test scores optional for prospective students.
“Our hope is that this gives prospective students and their families one less worry during this difficult time,” SLU said in a release.
This also applies to potential graduate students unable to take the GRE or GMAT.
“Studies show that a prospective student’s high school grade point average is a much better predictor of college success than standardized test scores,” said Kathleen Davis, vice president for enrollment and retention management. “We also know that standardized tests have historically disadvantaged those students with lower family incomes and less access to expensive test preparations services.”
