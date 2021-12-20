SLU basketball game against Drake canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University's Men's Basketball game against Drake in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the schools announced Monday.
The game was scheduled for Wednesday. SLU said the cancelation is due COVID-19 issues inside the SLU program.
The Billikens' Dec 30 game against UMass is set to go on as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.