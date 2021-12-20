You are the owner of this article.
SLU basketball game against Drake canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Auburn Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis forward Marten Linssen (12) leans against Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

 AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University's Men's Basketball game against Drake in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the schools announced Monday.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday. SLU said the cancelation is due COVID-19 issues inside the SLU program.

The Billikens' Dec 30 game against UMass is set to go on as scheduled.

