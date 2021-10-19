ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University announced its plan for a brand new $20 million athletic facility Tuesday afternoon. The facility will be an addition to SLU's Chaifetz Arena.
SLU President Dr. Fred Pestello made the announcement for the O'Loughlin Family Champion Center and said the project is a "leap forward for Billiken Athletics."
The building is set to be 2,500 square feet. Pestello said said the project will be paid for 100 percent through fundraising.
"This will be a best in-class facility," Pestello said during the announcement. "It will serve Billiken student athletes and advance their athletic pursuits here at SLU."
The project will start spring next year. Pestello said the goal for opening the facility is 2023.
