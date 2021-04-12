ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University and Washington University have begun vaccinating its faculty, staff and students.
Admirel Durden is studying political science and social work major at WashU.
"I feel really privileged that the university was able to provide us with vaccines," she said.
On April 7, the school notified the campus community by email that it would start scheduling and administering vaccinations. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being given on the main campus of the Washington University School of Medicine campus.
"I chose to get vaccinated simply to protect myself and my community. And when going back home to my parents, I didn't want to put them in danger," said Washington University student Nitzia Davalos-Reyes.
This semester, the university says 249 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, there are 36 active cases involving undergraduate students, two involving graduate students and five involving faculty or staff. Not all students are back on campus and living in the dorms this semester, some are still learning remotely. Gage Menk said he hopes the vaccine will help the campus get back to normal.
"I got vaccinated on Friday and I did it because it just felt socially responsible," he said.
Washington University officials said any student who has been vaccinated will not be sent to quarantine housing if they're exposed to someone who tests positive. The university is also offering to vaccinate family members of faculty and staff who are 18 years of age or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.