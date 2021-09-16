Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin

S.T LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is giving free tickets to healthcare workers and first responders.

The symphony is offering two free tickets to all healthcare workers and first responders for the Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 15-16 classical concerts. The tickets can be reserved by clicking here and will be held at Will Call for pickup.

During the first two shows, SLSO Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin will lead SLSO premieres of Joan Tower’s Made in America and William Bolcom’s Violin Concerto with Concertmaster David Halen, as well as performances of Béla Bártok’s Concerto for Orchestra. The second set of concerts will have guest conductor John Storgårds return, which feature three SLSO premieres: Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. TY, “Tempora mutantur,” Outi Tarkiainen’s Midnight Sun Variations, and Thomas Adès’ Piano Concerto with pianist Kirill Gerstein, alongside Carl Nielsen’s Symphony No. Y, “The Inextinguishable”

