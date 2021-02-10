ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools will move to virtual learning Thursday due to freezing temperatures across the region. The announcement comes after an outpouring of negative comments from staff and parents Wednesday about having in-person learning the last two days.
News 4 talked to parents and staff who are frustrated with district leaders' decisions.
"A lot of people put a lot of hard work into making sure we have the tools to teach virtually, and the question that we have is, why aren't we using those," a SLPS teacher who wants to remain anonymous said.
The teacher told News 4 teachers are still required to go into the classroom, even when students choose the virtual option. He said earlier this week, when there was inclement weather, staff members had issues getting to school.
"I know for a fact that at least one of our colleagues was injured in a car wreck on the way to work, and I think that just goes to show how risky the conditions really were," the teacher explained.
On February 1, SLPS released a newsletter including its inclement weather policy, stating that in the event of bad weather all instruction will be virtual. That didn't happen on Tuesday or Wednesday, despite the snow and freezing temperatures.
"The frustration is that we have this policy in place, we have teachers willing and able to work from home and teach virtually on days it's unsafe to travel to school, but instead, we're told that's not allowed," the teacher said.
Several other SLPS teachers News 4 talked to Wednesday said if there's bad weather and they can't make it to school, or don't feel safe, they're forced to take a sick day.
Meredith Pierce, director of communications with SLPS, told News 4 that the district is focused on doing what's best for families and students. She said they know having an in-person option is very important. Pierce continued to say the sick days are there, if teachers need to take them.
SLPS parents News 4 spoke to today said they're concerned for teachers' safety.
"What is Dr. Adams doing? What is he doing? Has he been driving the roads? What makes him think it was okay to put his employees in harms way?," April Ridenour said.
Ridenour has three students in the SLPS district. While she's frustrated the school didn't go virtual the last two days, she said she's really more concerned with teachers having to drive through adverse conditions to get to school.
"If it's public school and we're paying these people, why aren't they making the proper decision to keep everyone safe?" she said.
Pierce said school administrators felt it was in the best interest to do in-person learning, and said the conditions were safe for them to do so.
