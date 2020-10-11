ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On October 19, St. Louis Public School (SLPS)s will welcome back PreK-2 students to in-person learning. To prepare the classrooms, the district will close their Instructional Support Centers on Wednesday, leaving some parents in a scramble for a new plan.
SLPS began the school year with virtual learning for all students. But the district opened up 22 of their schools for students who struggled with internet access or whose parents could not keep them at home during the day.
Tony Alexander's 4-year-old son was attending five days a week at Stix Early Childhood Center. But they received an email saying that when school returns for in-person learning in the second quarter, students at Stix will go two days a week in-person, and three days online, putting Alexander and other parents in a bind.
"It gives parents a week to find daycare for three days a week and in these times, finding daycares is impossible," Alexander said.
Students in grades 3-6 will return to school on October 26. Parents need to check with their child's school on how schedules will be arranged.
SLPS has invested $1 million in PPE and cleaning supplies to ensure staff and student safety. Everyone will be wearing masks and class size will be limited to ensure social distancing. Air purification systems are being installed to purify the air in the buildings.
The district is also hiring additional contact traders in cases anyone is potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Plans for middle and high school students are still in development.
A school board meeting will be held Tuesday with additional return to school measures discussed.
