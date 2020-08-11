ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the clock ticks and students get closer and closer to learning online, those who help teach them are standing firm with demands to know what's expected of them with the alternate way of holding class.
Members of Expect Better STL stood with signs outside Clyde C. Miller High School to push district leaders into answering questions about their job duties while teaching during the pandemic.
The group, made up of educators and parents, told News 4 the district has released details for students but has not been as clear when it comes to outlining plans for teachers and staff.
The workers are expected back to work in six days.
"What I want, at the end of the day, is a safe and equitable re-opening plan that works for all of our stakeholders. One that works for our families with urgent needs. One that works for all employees in all job positions, so we are all really clear we are going to be as safe as possible from exposure to COVID-19,” said SLPS teacher Laura Trieschmann.
A representative for Expect Better STL said if the group doesn't get the answers they need, they will take another look at their approach to getting the information the membership needs.
