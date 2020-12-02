ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public Schools Teachers Union wants the district to keep students home until 2021.
Currently, students are learning virtually until Dec. 7 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We are at a specific point in time where Dr. Fauci on a national level and Dr. Garza on a Metro level have warned us regarding a rising surge after rising surge in infections and hospitalization rates,” the spokesperson said, “We cannot afford to gamble with the virus. We recommend that Superintending Kelvin Adams put the students, staff and community first by maintaining virtual education through the upcoming holiday.”
The district has not publicly responded to the union.
The union previously called on Gov. Mike Parson to issue a mask mandate for Missouri.
