ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the St. Louis region, many teachers in the St. Louis Public School District tell News 4 they feel overworked and overwhelmed with a growing workload.
Nina Harris teaches 4th grade at Lexington Elementary School. The 60-year-old said she teaches students in-person and virtually at the same time. Harris said the stress of lesson planning for two different formats and solving technical issues throughout the day is taking a toll on her health.
“The stress has kept me at home the last 3 or 4 days, I have some issues that are my own, but the stress has blown them completely out of proportion,” Harris said.
Right now, elementary students in the St. Louis Public School District have the option of whether to learn in-person or virtually from home. Middle and high school students are still learning virtually.
The district updates its COVID-19 dashboard every Friday. From October 30 to November 5, the district said five elementary students and 12 staff members and on-site contractors had COVID-19. Another 140 students and 66 staff members and on-site contractors were in quarantine.
“There’s something not right about the way things are getting done,” Harris said.
The school district said most cases are coming from outside of school. They said it’s a tough act balancing transparency and HIPPA laws but that every close contact of someone who tests positive is notified to quarantine.
SLPS said it has no plans to move all students back to virtual learning at this time but is monitoring the situation daily. School leaders expressed concerns with holiday parties and travel ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The school board will meet Tuesday, November 10 at 6:30. Anyone can stream the virtual meeting on the district’s YouTube page.
