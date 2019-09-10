ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday was an exciting day for 1,000 students in the St. Louis Public School District, as they received a gift to help them both in school and out.
Thanks to a generous donation from Sprint, 1,000 kids are getting free smart phones.
The phones come with free data plans and internet service.
The goal is to provide students with reliable internet service for schoolwork and eventually, to apply for college.
"The good thing is the phone is theirs to keep once they graduate out of high school," said Charlie Bean, virtual supervisor for St. Louis Public School District. "The service continues. It doesn't stop at a cheaper price for them."
Tuesday's donation is part of Sprint's One Million Project.
The company plans to donate one million wireless devices to low-income students nation-wide.
