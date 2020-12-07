ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public School District will hold a virtual town hall this week to discuss a plan to close several schools.
The superintendent’s consolidation plan would close 10 schools and transition from one from a high school to a middle school.
Before the school board takes their final vote on Dec. 15, they are seeking public input by holding a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Questions and comments can be submitted to the board up until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Click here to share your feedback.
