ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools are holding a vaccine clinic Saturday at Gateway Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of area students recently became eligible to receive the Pfizer child vaccine.
Parents wanting to vaccinate their children must go with them to the clinic and bring release forms. For more info visit slps.org.
A line was forming before the doors opened at 9:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.