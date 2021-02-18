ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Snowy side streets and sidewalks are making traveling a bit tricky this week. Some parents worry about sending their kids out when they return to in-person learning.
The Saint Louis Public School District decided that it would once again in-person learning starting today. News 4 spoke to one parent who thinks children are being put in jeopardy.
While roadways around the schools may be okay, many of the side streets are still snow-packed and treacherous, some parents said.
Parents were all over social media saying it was the wrong decision to have students back in the classroom and since so many students have been doing at-home virtual learning, this should have been another day to stay at home.
One parent, who asked us not to identify her, said that she doesn't feel safe sending her son back to school with these conditions.
“Streets are bad, lot of buses have to make turns on side streets, possibility of getting into accidents, getting stuck," she said.
Parents told News 4 that they had concerns because streets around some schools were not plowed and cars were getting stuck.
A spokesperson for SLPS says families did have the option to take part in virtual learning today if they felt the need. However, teachers and staff would have to take a "sick day" if they did not come in because they felt it was unsafe.
Of the 21,000 students in the city's public schools, about half of the younger students are taking part in virtual learning and about three quarters of the older students are virtual.
Parents believe with so few students coming to the buildings, it was a waste of resources to have in-person classes today. The district says food insecurity is another reason why it will generally have in-person classes if possible because for may students if there is no class, they often don't get a meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.