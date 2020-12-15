ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) is holding off on deciding whether to close nearly a dozen campuses.
Tuesday, the school board voted to delay a decision on whether to close 11 schools after Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams says more time is needed to talk to the at-risk schools about their needs.
"Provide some time to meet with faculty at school. I haven't had time to meet with, and get feedback and suggestions from them. They're on the ground and in the neighborhoods," said Adams.
The majority of the schools that could close are in North City, where enrollment has plummeted. The district is tight on funding, with many resources such as nurses and social workers being shared.
The school board will take up the closure plan on January 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.