ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Doctors say getting children vaccinated is one of the best ways to help stop the COVID-19 spread and many now have their first vaccine.
Saint Louis Public Schools tweeted a video Wednesday, saying more than two dozen Gateway STEM and Roosevelt High School students have been vaccinated through a school clinic.
One Gateway student said he got vaccinated because he's ready to end pandemic restrictions.
"I can't wait until we stop wearing masks and stuff. My high school year don't even feel like high school, there's so many rules and regulations it's just not the same," said Sean Washington. "As soon as we get done with all this mask and COVID and social distancing and stuff, it's gonna be like I actually get to start my first year of high school."
SLPS officials said the district will hold more vaccine clinics at middle and high schools over the next several weeks.
News 4 checked with other area school districts and other clinics are being planned, though dates have not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.