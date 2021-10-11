USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday

(KMOV.com) - The US Postal Service is slowing delivery as part of a widespread cost-cutting plan.

The implementation of the plan means dates for holiday shipping are being tweaked to ensure items arrive on time. Holiday cards should be shipped no later than December 17. All priority mail needs to be sent no later than the same date.

Recently, UPS and FedEx also released holiday shipping dates. More details on those can be found here.

