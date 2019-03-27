ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If traffic is slow on Interstate 55 Wednesday, it may be because truck drivers are planning to drive below the speed limit.
According KFVS, truck drivers are planning a “Slow Roll” to protest issues they face on the job. They plan to start on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and head towards St. Louis at 10 a.m. The “Slow Roll” will end in Troy, Illinois.
The law states drivers cannot travel below 40 MPH on Interstate 55. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C said they are aware of the “Slow Roll” and will be monitoring the situation.
Truck drivers said overcrowding at rest stops and a lack of training are big problems in the industry.
“That’s why there’s so many accidents I think now,” said Steve Fellows, a truck driver for over 30 years.
Experts previously told News 4 a shortage in truck drivers drives up the cost of goods.
