ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will begin working on internal issues that could improve overall safety in the city.
For the next 12 months police will work with Teneo to help with bettering public safety practices. Late last year, the advisory firm released a report that said it found problems in the city. Among the problems mentioned were a lack of cohesion among the top brass and personal issues that impacted operations. It also stated chronic understaffing is a serious issue that impacts crime fighting abilities.
Teneo's risk team, which is led by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner CHarles Ramsey, will hit on five key domains:
- Department culture
- Resource allocation
- Crime fighting strategies
- Tools and technologies
- Communication
It is the team’s goal to help strengthen the department’s violent crime strategy, create greater efficiencies and to improve community relations. The training will not be paid for with taxpayer dollars.
