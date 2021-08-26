ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A meeting was held Wednesday with the Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) where residents expressed concerns about ongoing crime and other issues.

News 4 took those concerns to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Captain Pierre Benoist to find out how he and his team plans to work with outsourced help coming from the Community Improvement District (CID). Recently, CID hired retired state trooper Ron Johnson to help expedite some of these measures, while SLMPD officers say, they're ready to work together.

During the DNA meeting Wednesday, residents voiced concerns about more frequent crime, gunfire and drag racing.

"We've implemented a program Wednesday through Sunday night, the violence program, which we get a lot more police down here in the downtown area and in the north and south side," said Benoist.

Benoist was recently assigned to the downtown district, and as a resident of the city himself, he said he's dedicated to making a change. He told News 4 the increased police presence isn't the only change happening right now. Police are also working to keep kids out of trouble downtown.

"They brought in some YMCA volunteers to where when the parents were dropping off kids or when they'd see a group of kids, volunteers would confront them, and identify themselves, and let them know about some programs they're hosting," Benoist explained.

Benoist said he plans to keep barriers in the street for now, but would like to make them look more appealing to visitors and residents. Benoist said he's also looking at other ways to slow cars down, like speed bumps. While Ron Johnson said Tuesday he wants to see the streets open up.

Johnson didn't provide a direct answer on his collaboration with SLMPD officers. Benoist, however, went into more specifics Wednesday.

"I don't think it's going to come down to him telling us how to operate. It's going to be an effort between what his input is and the police department, and what resources we have. We're going to have to come to some middle ground for this thing to move forward," Benoist continued.

News 4 also learned Wednesday that Johnson is on a two-month contract with CID, that's paying him $19,000. Residents living downtown, who are in the CID district, have been footing the bill. Some, paying hundreds in additional expenses a year.