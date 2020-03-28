ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer with St. Louis City police has tested positive for COVID-19, a source told News 4. The division where that officer works, the Traffic Division, has been shut down temporarily.
The Ethical Society of Police tweeted Saturday morning that one officer is not doing well.
"St. Louis City Traffic Police Officers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Traffic Division is now quarantined. One officer is not doing well," they tweeted. "And no word from the City of St. Louis and SLMPD about next steps for SLMPD employees and citizens who were likely exposed."
St. Louis City Traffic Police Officers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Traffic Division is now quarantined.One officer is not doing well. And no word from the City of St. Louis and SLMPD about next steps for SLMPD employees and citizens who were likely exposed.— Ethical Society of Police - ESOP (@ESOP_STL) March 28, 2020
"Furthermore, before the positive tests the Commanders in Traffic Safety decided to ignore traffic officers who didn’t think it was a good idea to do routine traffic enforcement exposing themselves and others to COVID-19. Their Commanders instead chastised them for complaining," the department added.
The Ethical Society of Police said other departments were restricted to service to reduce the spread but the traffic department was going about "business as usual" by conducting routine traffic enforcement, causing three people to be "sick".
The Ethical Society of Police later sent out the following statement:
"On March 19, Chief Hayden sent a temporary directive Department-wide that stated, 'A Commander has full discretion to allow self-initiated activity when warranted.' Earlier that day, we advised Chief John Hayden on behalf of members that allowing self-initiated activity in Traffic Safety placed officers, other employees, and the public at risk. His decision to send a temporary directive allowing self-initiated activity was also the wrong decision and put officers and citizens in harm's way."
News 4 reached out to the police department who sent the following statement:
The department does not speak on the health status of our employees.
