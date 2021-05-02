ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis City police officer accused of punching and nearly choking a fellow officer while they were on-duty died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday, police say.
Rashard Lovelace, 31, was charged with four counts of domestic assault. Authorities allege that twice, Lovelace punched the other officer, and on two other occasions, put his hands around her throat in an aggressive way and said, "I want to choke the f- out of you."
The incidents happened between the start of July and end of August 2020, at four different locations. Police say before the incidents took place, the two had been in a romantic relationship.
Saturday morning around 11:30, officers found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 4100 block of Walsh in South City. Lovelace had been with the department for 1.8 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.