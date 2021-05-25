ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were injured following a crash Tuesday.
Police said a dark colored sedan crashed into one of their marked police cars around noon near 13th and Howard Streets in the north St Louis. Two officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.
