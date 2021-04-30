Rashard Lovelace

Rashard Lovelace is charged with assaulting a fellow police officer In July of 2020

 SLMPD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis City police officer is accused of punching and nearly choking a fellow officer while they were on-duty on several different occasions in 2020.

Rashard Lovelace, 31, is charged with four counts of domestic assault. Authorities allege that twice, Lovelace punched the other officer, and on other two other occasions, put his hands around her throat in an aggressive way and said, "I want to choke the f- out of you."

The incidents happened between the start of July and end of August 2020, at four different locations. Police say before the incidents took place, the two had been in a romantic relationship.

