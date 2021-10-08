ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are now looking to identify a vehicle tied to the homicide of a 40-year-old man. The man was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis City on Sept. 18.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. Shaun Leachman, 40, was shot multiple times and died on the scene from his injuries.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The vehicle is missing a wheel cover on the front passenger tire.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-537 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
