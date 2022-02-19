ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police and the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium this month.
The blood drive went from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was among those who donated at the drive.
To help with the national blood shortage, you can find a donation location on the Red Cross website.
