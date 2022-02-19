St. Louis Police and the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium this month.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Police and the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the Red Cross to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium this month.

The blood drive went from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was among those who donated at the drive.

To help with the national blood shortage, you can find a donation location on the Red Cross website

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.