ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department faces a shortage of more than 100 officers.
To combat it, the department is getting creative when it comes to filling their ranks.
One option is resurrecting an on-the-job cadet training program.
Lieutenant Darla Gray, a 40-year-veteran, started by going through the program.
It started in the 1960s, but went away in 1980 due to budget cuts. The program returned in 2018.
"It's fantastic. It is what I have been asking about for years," Gray said.
There are currently 64 cadets in the program, and the goal is to get that number to 300.
Cadet William Crawford said the program has confirmed he wants a future in law enforcement.
He's built about 100 surveillance cameras for the department.
"I am really good with electronics, so this fits me perfectly. I work with a lot of electronics and wires," he said.
Cadets work in all different areas of the department.
Kenya Henderson works with homicide officers, and said as a criminal justice major, seeing the work close up is crucial.
"I am in the books, learning everything, but to put it into practice or use is really cool," she said.
"There are things that you don't see on TV either," added cadet Kenneth Boyd, who works in investigations. "So it is very interesting to see what the cases are."
The department is down to 135 officers as of this week, and the cadet program is designed to not only help with the load, but also serve as a feeder into the police academy. In fact, three cadets were just sent to the academy.
It also will give a clear picture of what law enforcement is to those considering it as a career.
"I see them get a much more realistic view of what our job is and what it isn't," Gray said.
Applicants must be between 18 and 20.5 years old, have a diploma or GED, and good morale character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.