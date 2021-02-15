ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Snow-covered roads are creating delays across area roads Monday morning.
At 9 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 44 were shut down at Cole Street. A tow truck was on scene attempting to load up a dark colored SUV, after which the lanes reopened. In addition, the Interstate 70 eastbound express lanes were closed at Union Blvd. around the same time.
Around 5:30 a.m., a crash blocked several eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Washington Ave. Although it is unclear how many cars are involved and if any injuries are reported, traffic was able to get by in the left lane. Police blocked the right lane of eastbound Interstate 64 near McClauseland for a crash involving a box truck and a pick-up truck around 6:45 a.m. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m. Officials arrived back at that location for another crash in the opposite direction that shut down the two left lanes.
As of 8:30 a.m, MoDOT Traveler's Map indicates all of the highways in the St. Louis region are covered with snow. MoDOT had their snow plows geared up early to hit the roads early.
3:45 am and @MoDOT crews hitting the road. Saw several on drive in to work. Right now snow is falling & blowing across area highways. Hopefully you have #presidentsday2021 off, but if not, I’ll be jumping in #PowerhouseStormModeSilverado for live traffic reports starting at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/ZK6yZOXSBQ— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) February 15, 2021
