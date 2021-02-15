ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- First responders have shut down several lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 in the depressed section Monday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Washington Ave. Although it is unclear how many cars are involved and if any injuries are reported, traffic is still getting by in the left lane. Police blocked the right lane of Interstate 64 near McClauseland for a crash involving a box truck and a pick-up truck around 6:45 a.m.
As of 6 a.m, MoDOT Traveler's Map indicates all of the highways in the St. Louis region are covered with snow. MoDOT had their snow plows geared up early to hit the roads early.
3:45 am and @MoDOT crews hitting the road. Saw several on drive in to work. Right now snow is falling & blowing across area highways. Hopefully you have #presidentsday2021 off, but if not, I’ll be jumping in #PowerhouseStormModeSilverado for live traffic reports starting at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/ZK6yZOXSBQ— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) February 15, 2021
