ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August.
The concert will include special guests Volbear, Gojira and Behemoth on August 18.
Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. While supplies last, fans can get a four-pack of lawn tickets for $99.
Click here for more details about the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.