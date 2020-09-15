ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saying it would require only a "room temperature I.Q." to understand why he was in possession of Patricia McCloskey's handgun, attorney Al Watkins lashed back at a prosecutor who called him a "slimeball" in leaked messages.
News 4 reported Monday that Chris Hinckley, Chief Warrant Officer in the Circuit Attorney's Office, voiced frustration that Watkins had retained possession of the handgun. In a series of emails and a voicemail to the lead police detective on the case, Hinckley said "why the F does Watkins have the handgun?" and writing about Watkins "that guy is a slime ball, by many accounts."
Read: McCloskey Case | Rare look at prosecutor's emails reveal improper urgency to charge, attorney says
The messages were part of correspondence between Hinckley and Detective Curtis Burgdorf. The rifle seen in the hands of Mark McCloskey was seized in a police search warrant. In the days after the incident, however, the handgun held by Patricia McCloskey was in Watkins’ possession. Watkins turned the gun over to police with News 4’s cameras rolling.
Watkins represents in a McCloskeys personal capacity, but they are represented by attorney Joel Schwartz for their criminal defense.
On Tuesday morning, Watkins penned a letter to Hinckley, saying "I write in unsolicited response to the question you propounded in an e-mail to Detective Burgdorf during the early days of the McCloskey era. You are widely quoted as having inquired of Detective Burgdorf, "why the [expletive] does Watkins have the handgun...."
"I am struggling with your inquiry, not because it is difficult to answer, but rather, because its answer required nothing more than a room temperature I.Q. to garner. Without further belaboring the obvious, I was doing my job. I think it was Judge Judy who said something like, '...beauty fades, stupid is forever.'"
You can read the full letter here, where Wakins seems to wear "slimeball" as a badge of honor, writing, “I respectfully suggest Slimeball Lives Matter.” He writes further: “Slimeballs may be despicable, but they are thick skinned and, interestingly, in high demand when the going gets rough.”
Watkins represented the McCloskeys immediately following the incident and gained national attention when he went on CNN with Mark McCloskey.
News 4 has reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for additional comment, but so far, we have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.