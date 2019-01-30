This Afternoon: Low 20s. Mostly cloudy. Not as frigid. Chance for a few flurries from the metro area northeast. Wind chills near 10. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.
This Evening and Tonight: Upper 20s to near 30. Steady to rising temperatures. Light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain and fog develop late this evening and continue through the night. Let's watch this closely as it could impact the St. Louis Metro tonight and Friday morning.
As warm air rides up from the south over our dome of Arctic air and snow cover, fog, freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to develop, most likely late this evening into the overnight.
We'll have to watch for a glazing of ice near St. Louis, along and south of I-44 in Missouri and along and south of I-70 in Illinois. Stay tuned!
Friday: 46. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Winds: Light and variable.
