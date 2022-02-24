Slick roads spur crashes across St. Louis

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Early Thursday morning crashes have prompted delays and road closures across the St. Louis region.
In Wentzville, a police officer was working a crash when a driver spun out and hit his marked SUV. The officer was not injured but the rear of the vehicle was smashed in.
The Wentzville Police Department advised drivers to avoid the roads until "road crews can get a handle on conditions."
Traffic is backed up for several miles following a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Town and Country Thursday.
Just before 8 a.m., all lanes of the highway near Maryville Centre Drive for a two-car crash. The highway was reopened as of 9 a.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
