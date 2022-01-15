You have permission to edit this article.
Slick roads lead to accidents on St. Louis area roads Saturday morning

(KMOV.com) – Slick roads led to several accidents in St. Louis area Saturday morning.

A tractor trailer overturned on WB I-44 near Antire around 6:40 a.m. Eureka firefighters said multiple people were trapped.

Around 7:30 a.m., there was an accident on WB I-70 near Bermuda in North County, which briefly closed all westbound lanes.

About 40 minutes later, an accident closed two left lanes of Butler Hill Road in South County.

