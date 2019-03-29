ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "Bagel Gate."
It's taken the internet by storm in recent days.
Some are up in arms about how bagels are cut into slices like bread.
The debate has put st. Louis bread company, also known as Panera, into the headlines for the so-called bread sliced bagels.
Local clothing company "Arch Apparel" is partnering with Bread Company for a new shirt that celebrates the bagels.
The front of the shirt says "It's Bread Co." The back says "Sliced in St. Louis."
News 4 spoke with arch apparel, the owner says the shirts will available for purchase online as early as Saturday.
You will also be seeing some bread company employees at area cafe's wearing a version of the shirt.
