FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination initiative.
St. Louis County health officials have issued an advisory citing a recent climb in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The initiative, called “Sleeves Up STL,” invites North County beauty salons and barbershops to share vaccine information with customers. The movement is part of a national initiative that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.
During a press conference announcing “Sleeves Up STL” Wednesday morning, Page was joined by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days.
St. Louis County recently issued a health advisory amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and in the state. Hospitalizations have risen, especially in southwest Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.