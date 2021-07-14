FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has announced a new COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

The initiative, called “Sleeves Up STL,” invites North County beauty salons and barbershops to share vaccine information with customers. The movement is part of a national initiative that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

During a press conference announcing “Sleeves Up STL” Wednesday morning, Page was joined by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones and St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days.

St. Louis County recently issued a health advisory amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and in the state. Hospitalizations have risen, especially in southwest Missouri.