Sled hockey comes to St. Louis as USA and Canada face-off at Centene

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- International sled hockey is in town this weekend with a face-off between team USA and team Canada.

Both nations are holding a mini training camp at Centene prior to a two-game exhibition series. The series will be played outdoors in the "Barn," the 2,500-seat covered outdoor ice rink.

Fans are invited to join the games Friday and Saturday with puck drop at 8 p.m. You can click here to get tickets. Proceeds will go to the Disabled Athletes Sports Association.

