ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With millions filing for unemployment each and the numbers at Great Depression Era levels getting training and finding a job is more important than ever.
A St. Louis agency is stepping up to help those in need of work.
St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment also known as SLATE will walk through the steps with you on what you need to do to get more training, find a job or change career paths.
With more and more people losing their jobs its been years since some people have filled out a job application.
“Don't let this pandemic stop you. There are still resources out here for you to receive,” said Ambereece Porter who works in healthcare.
She needed help to get training for certification but the pandemic shut down the classes, so she turned to SLATE for help.
“They gave me everything that I needed to get started and it all happened in a matter of 48 hours,” said Porter.
For weeks, the number of workers unemployed has steadily grown during the pandemic.
“Those numbers, we've been looking at those numbers we've been preparing ourselves to help those people find jobs,” said Juanita Jones with SLATE.
SLATE is helping people find work from healthcare, to construction, to IT, etc.
“We understand that many people in this crisis are really feeling hopeless. We want them to know that through this agency we can help them have hope,” Jones said.
Like so many other agencies virtually everything is done remotely. SLATE also set up a new call center.
“We've been fielding thousands of calls to help people who are receiving unemployment services are seeking questions and answers to questions for unemployment,” Jones said. Help is also provided to those filling out online applications, learning how to put together a resume or just go through the job hunting process.
“The agency is here whether they're looking for that first job, a new job, or they're looking to move up in the job they already have,” Jones said.
Looking for a job or interested in SLATE? Check out their website here.
