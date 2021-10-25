ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will hold a series of hiring fairs in the upcoming weeks.
The “Holly Jolly Hiring Fairs” aim to connect jobseekers with major employers, including Walmart, Delmar Gardens, Bi-State/Metro and the City of St. Louis. Ahead of the job fairs, SLATE is offering to help applicants with their resumes and how to prepare for interviews.
The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SLATE, which is inside 1520 Market Street in room 3050. The dates for the hiring events are Oct. 25, Nov. 2, Nov. 10, Nov. 18 and Dec. 3.
