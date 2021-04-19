LODI, CA. (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Sheriff’s spokesperson said an experienced skydiver was killed on a jump at the Lodi Parachute Center in California Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said calls came in around 2:30 p.m. regarding the woman coming down with the parachute tangled. She has not been identified but was described as being very experienced.
The sheriff’s office said they are handling witness interviews and talking with the facility's owner. The FAA is also conducting an investigation.
In a statement, the FAA said, “Federal Aviation Administration investigations of skydiving events are limited to inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft. The FAA does not investigate to determine the cause of the event.”
The parachute center has seen over 20 deaths since first opening in the 1980s. Recently, the family of Tyler Turner won a $40 million lawsuit against the facility after he died during a 2016 jump. The investigation into Turner’s death revealed the tandem instructor Turner was paired with, who also died, was not properly certified.
