EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a skull was found in East St. Louis Tuesday.

According to authorities, the skull was found at Marybelle Ave. near 69th Street around 10 a.m. 

East St. Louis and Illinois State police are investigating. 

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers or Illinois State Police Special Agent David Wargo at 618-304-2703.

