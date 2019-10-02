HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Skimming devices were found on five gas pumps at a Mobil on the Run in Hazelwood Wednesday.
Police said the devices, which are intended to steal credit card information from users without them ever knowing, were found on pumps at Mobil's 6025 Howdershell Road location.
Police said anyone who has fueled up at that store should keep an eye on their credit card statement.
No suspect information has been provided.
The FBI has been called to investigate.
