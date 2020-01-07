WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Human remains were found in Washington County Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said the skeletal remains were found in the 10000 block of Rock Hill Road on Jan. 5. Authorities said the remains appeared to have been at the location for an extended period of time, possibly years.
The identity and sex of the remains found has not been determined. The cause of death has also not been determined and sheriff’s officials said it could take a while to gather that information because the remains were exposed to the elements for an extended period of time.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the remains are being sent to a forensic pathologist for further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Dispatch at (573) 438-1079 or the sheriff’s office at (573) 438-5478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.