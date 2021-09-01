PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found along a Missouri highway Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department found human skeletal remains along the 20000 block of Highway 28 in Dixon, Mo. Deputies believe they know the victim’s identity but will release the name after family has been notified.
No additional information has been released.
