Six rescued after falling into frozen lake

Paupack Township, PA (CNN Wires) -- Authorities in Pike County say six people needed to be rescued from an icy Lake Wallenpaupack.
Tafton's dive team responded to two separate calls Saturday of people falling into the lake near Hawley. They happened just hours apart in a large unfrozen section of the lake.
Just before noon, a snowmobile carrying two people went into the water near Epply Island, according to Richard Groo, the dive team's captain.
Then around 5:30 p.m., four more people riding on ATVs went into the lake in the same spot.
They were all taken to the hospital to be checked for hypothermia.
Authorities are urging anyone on Lake Wallenpaupack to watch out for sections of the lake that are not frozen.
