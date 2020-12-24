ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Six men were shot and killed in three separate incidents in the St. Louis region on Christmas Eve.
The first murder happened in St. Louis City around 1 a.m. near North Broadway and Mound. Officers found a man with a gunshot to the head.
Just after 5 a.m. on South Broadway. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot inside a car.
Officers found two men also shot to death inside a car on Aldine Avenue in North City just before 3 p.m.
And before 3:30 p.m., officers in University City responded to a shooting call on Crest Avenue and found two men shot to death.
There's limited information about these shootings as officers continue to investigate.
Seven people were shot on Christmas Day last year and four of them were teens.
Editor's Note: A previous version of the story said five people were killed. Police records show a sixth person was killed on Christmas Eve. The story was updated accordingly.
