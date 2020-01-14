ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A multi-vehicle crash left six people injured in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Louis Fire Department said a FedEx truck, a MetroBus and a passenger car collided in the area of West Florissant Ave. and Clarence Ave. in the O'Fallon neighborhood.
Six people were injured as a result. One person was taken to a hospital.
News 4 crews on the scene said the passenger car sustained the most damage.
No other information was released.
