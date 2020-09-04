Gun seized at Lambert

One of the guns seized at Lambert Airport in August

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Six loaded guns were discovered by TSA agents at security checkpoints at Lambert Airport in August, the TSA said.

Federal authorities say the guns were discovered inside passenger carry-on bags before local police were called and the guns and passenger in question was removed.

Below is a list of the guns discovered and seized at airport security.

  • August 1: Ruger LCP .380
  • August 7: Kimber Micro 9mm
  • August 7 : Springfield Arms 9mm
  • August 12: Deringer Texas Defender
  • August 17: Ruger LCP .380
  • August 20: SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm

So far in 2020, the TSA says it has detected 29 guns at security checkpoints at Lambert Airport. A total of 57 were discovered in 2019.

Guns may brought onto planes if they are unloaded, put in checked bags and declared by the passenger ahead of time.

