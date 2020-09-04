NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Six loaded guns were discovered by TSA agents at security checkpoints at Lambert Airport in August, the TSA said.
Federal authorities say the guns were discovered inside passenger carry-on bags before local police were called and the guns and passenger in question was removed.
Below is a list of the guns discovered and seized at airport security.
- August 1: Ruger LCP .380
- August 7: Kimber Micro 9mm
- August 7 : Springfield Arms 9mm
- August 12: Deringer Texas Defender
- August 17: Ruger LCP .380
- August 20: SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm
So far in 2020, the TSA says it has detected 29 guns at security checkpoints at Lambert Airport. A total of 57 were discovered in 2019.
Guns may brought onto planes if they are unloaded, put in checked bags and declared by the passenger ahead of time.
