NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -Two people were seriously injured when a Metro bus and truck got into an accident in the Grand Center neighborhood of St. Louis City Friday.

The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Delmar. Firefighters say six patients were taken to a hospital, two in serious condition. The other four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Other information was not immediately known.

