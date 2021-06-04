NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -Two people were seriously injured when a Metro bus and truck got into an accident in the Grand Center neighborhood of St. Louis City Friday.
The accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Delmar. Firefighters say six patients were taken to a hospital, two in serious condition. The other four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
N. Grand & Bell - MVA w/report of persons trapped. Involving @STLMetro bus. #STLCity Truck 10 is first due.Battalion 1 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/uorsycHzoW— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 4, 2021
Other information was not immediately known.
